Thwarted Design District kidnap attempt saves child. But cops are looking for suspect

The owner of a popular Design District photo gallery thwarted a kidnapping attempt, and a week later police are asking for the public’s help in finding the woman in the failed abduction.
According to police, a 6-year-old child was visiting the owner’s daughter at Swampspace Gallery at 3940 N. Miami Ave. early last week when a woman unknown to anyone at the studio entered through an open back door.
She was asked to leave gallery. But before leaving, police said, the woman grabbed the child by the arm and began to walk away with him.
Unsure if the woman was related to the child, the store owner approached the woman outside the store, snatched the child back and contacted security. By the time police got there, the woman was gone.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to the Miami Herald
#ReadLocal
On Monday police released two pictures of the woman walking outside the store. She is described as a black woman, about five-feet, four inches tall with short, salt and pepper hair. She was last seen wearing a gray dress, black sweater, jean shorts and orange flip flops.
Anyone with information should contact Miami police or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.
Comments