‘He chose death.’ Trial begins for North Miami cop who shot unarmed caretaker with hands up

Everyone agrees that North Miami police officers rushed to a busy intersection in July 2016 when a motorist called 911 to report a man with a shiny object, possibly a gun, in his hand. He was 26-year-old Arnaldo Rios, a severely disabled man who actually held a silver toy truck as he sat in the middle of the road.
And there’s no dispute that minutes later, North Miami Officer Jonathan Aledda shot three times at Rios, instead hitting the man’s unarmed caretaker, Charles Kinsey, as he lay on the ground with his hands thrust in the air.
It’s everything in between that jurors will have to figure out.
Trial started Thursday for Aledda, and prosecutors cast the officer as a reckless, gung-ho cop who fired despite being a half a football field away in distance and plenty of evidence that Rios was no threat to anyone. “Having power of life and death, he chose death,” prosecutor Reid Rubin told jurors during opening statements Thursday.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to the Miami Herald
#ReadLocal
But Aledda’s defense team cast him as a hero, thrust into a “chaotic situation” with limited information and a poor police radio system that limited his ability to hear certain dispatches. Rios, the officer believed, had a gun trained on Kinsey, the man laying on the ground.
“This is a life or death situation,” defense lawyer Douglas Hartman said. “He thinks it’s a hostage ready to be killed right in front of him. He had the guts to do it.”
The trial for Aledda started three years after the police shooting captured international attention. The trial is being closely watched in South Florida — it’s the first time since 1989 that a police officer in Miami-Dade has been put on trial for a shooting while in the line of duty.
Aledda, 32, is charged with two counts of felony attempted manslaughter and two counts of culpable negligence.
Bystander video of Kinsey — an unarmed black man with his hands in the air begging officers not to shoot — went viral at a time that civil-rights groups were raising alarm about law-enforcement tactics, especially against African-American men.
Testimony began on the same day that Palm Beach prosecutors, in another high-profile police shooting, convicted ex-Palm Beach Gardens Officer Nouman Raja for the shooting death of motorist Corey Jones.
The courtroom in Miami-Dade was packed Thursday with lawyers, including two representing Kinsey and Rios, plus several supporters for Aledda.
On the day of the shooting, Kinsey was working at a North Miami group home for the disabled called Mactown. His only client was Rios. Kinsey described him as child-like, unable to communicate other than to grunt and mimic phrases. He also loved to play with his toy trucks and watch the movies “Toy Story” and “Transformers.”
Defense lawyers, seeking to build a case that Rios was a threat to officers, pointed out that he had run away from the home before. He was built stoutly: 5-foot-10, 260 pounds. “This is not a child,” Hartman said. “This is not a little boy.”
That afternoon, Rios walked out of the group home, one of his toy trucks in hand. Kinsey caught up with Rios, who soon sat down in the road, but not before a passing motorist called 911 to report a man with a possible gun to his head.
Kinsey, on the witness stand, said he directed cars around Rios. He knew what to do. “Talk with him as much as possible and eventually he would get up,” Kinsey recalled.
Then came the sirens. Two officers pulled up. Kinsey saw them pull assault rifles from their trunks.
“My hands went straight up,” Kinsey recalled. “I’m letting them know, ‘”Hey, I ain’t no threat.’”
Chief Assistant State Attorney Don Horn, whose last major criminal trial was of a Miami police officer who shot and killed a motorcyclist in 1989, stepped to the front of the courtroom, about 30 feet from the witness stand. Horn bellowed loudly, startling some of courtroom observers.
“Was this the tone of voice you were using?” Horn boomed.
“Yes, sir,” Kinsey replied.
Kinsey said he kept repeating himself. Two officers, Kevin Crespo and Alens Bernadeau, ordered him to the ground. He complied.
Another officer, Cmdr. Emile Hollant, was watching from afar and also radioed that it appeared Rios was “loading” a weapon. Prosecutors acknowledged that Rios, likely mimicking the officers pointing weapons at him, briefly pointed his toy truck at the cops.
On the other side, Aledda — a trained SWAT member — had also gotten his rifle and taken cover behind a car.
The radio transmission will be pored over during the trial. Bernadeau radioed that Rios had “something” in his hand. Then, he radioed something like “the man says it’s a toy car” and later he confirmed it was not a gun.
Aledda turned to another officer and wondered what the man had in his hand. The officer didn’t know either. “I have a clear shot,” Aledda radioed, asking for permission — with no response from any supervisor.
A full 30 seconds went by in the stifling July heat. “I remember saying a prayer,” Kinsey said.
He heard a sound like wind whistling. “That’s when I felt the shots,” Kinsey said. “I was in shock. My hands were still up. After a few minutes, that’s when the pain kicked in.”
Kinsey was shot in his right thigh, near his femoral artery — had it been severed, he might have bled to death.
Prosecutor Rubin said officer Bernadeau and Crespo, the officers nearest to the scene, had also concluded that the toy truck was not a weapon. They were about to step out from behind their cover to approach Rios and Kinsey.
“The other officers on the scene … were stunned when the shots rang out,” Rubin said.
Aledda fired three times. Hartman, the defense lawyer, said the officer never heard any radio dispatches suggesting the toy truck was not a gun. The officer believed he had no choice but to try to save Kinsey.
“Why else would be laying on the ground with his hands up if he wasn’t being held hostage?” Hartman said.
Rios remained on the ground, playing with his toy. “He was oblivious,” Kinsey said.
Kinsey began wailing in pain. He lay on the hot pavement, feeling the dehydration kicking in. No officers offered him any help. Kinsey said he was incredulous when one handcuffed him.
He asked one officer why the police shot him. Kinsey recalled the answer: “I don’t know.”
The trial continues Friday before Miami-Dade Circuit Judge Alan Fine.
Comments