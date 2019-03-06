She was home in Texas. Her credit card was taking $3,500 of Publix charges in Broward

Two men took a Texas woman’s credit card on a tour of Broward County Publix markets, law enforcement says, and cops would like the public’s help identifying the fraudulent tour guides.
The Broward Sheriff’s Office says a Texas woman got a phone call back on Nov. 14 from a credit card company’s fraud department telling her that her card was being used at Broward grocery stores.
Indeed, BSO says, the card was charged twice for $1,079.53 at a Lauderhill Publix, twice for $1,070.77 at a North Lauderdale Publix, and once each for $631.75 at a Margate Publix, $420.24 at an Oakland Park Publix; and $339.50 at a Tamarac Publix. That’s $3,541.75.
From Publix surveillance cameras, BSO says one man has a dark complexion, a medium build and a goatee. The other man was bald, heavyset and had a faint goatee.
Anyone with information on who or where either of these men are can call BSO Detective Natasha Duran at 954-720-2250, ext. 217. Those who want to talk, stay anonymous and be eligible for a reward can contact Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477) or the Broward Crime Stoppers website, browardcrimestoppers.org.
