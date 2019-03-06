Crime

She was home in Texas. Her credit card was taking $3,500 of Publix charges in Broward

Broward search for suspects in credit card fraud

Broward Sheriff’s Office detectives are asking the public for help to identify the two men, captured by Publix security cameras, using a fraudulent credit card to make over $3,500 in purchases in November of 2018.
Two men took a Texas woman’s credit card on a tour of Broward County Publix markets, law enforcement says, and cops would like the public’s help identifying the fraudulent tour guides.

The Broward Sheriff’s Office says a Texas woman got a phone call back on Nov. 14 from a credit card company’s fraud department telling her that her card was being used at Broward grocery stores.

Indeed, BSO says, the card was charged twice for $1,079.53 at a Lauderhill Publix, twice for $1,070.77 at a North Lauderdale Publix, and once each for $631.75 at a Margate Publix, $420.24 at an Oakland Park Publix; and $339.50 at a Tamarac Publix. That’s $3,541.75.

From Publix surveillance cameras, BSO says one man has a dark complexion, a medium build and a goatee. The other man was bald, heavyset and had a faint goatee.

Anyone with information on who or where either of these men are can call BSO Detective Natasha Duran at 954-720-2250, ext. 217. Those who want to talk, stay anonymous and be eligible for a reward can contact Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477) or the Broward Crime Stoppers website, browardcrimestoppers.org.

