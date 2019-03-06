They scuffled and a man got bit. Then the couple stole his truck, cops say

A couple stole a man’s truck early Wednesday morning in Miami, but not before they got into a fight with the vehicle’s owner and one of the suspects bit him, police said.
According to police, a man was inside his silver truck at Northeast 51st Street and Biscayne Boulevard just before 5 a.m. when he was approached by a man and a woman.
Miami police spokesman Michael Vega said the duo demanded the man’s property. After the scuffle, they somehow managed to commandeer the truck and drove off.
Police spotted the truck a short while later at Northwest 41st Street and 11th Court and took the man into custody. The woman took off, but was captured a short time later after police set up a perimeter.
By 9:30 a.m. police had not released the names of the suspects or filed any charges.
