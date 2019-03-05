9-year-old girl, man injured in fight that ended in shooting near Broward park, cops say

A 9-year-old girl and a man were injured Tuesday afternoon when a fight ended with a shooting near a Hallandale Beach park, police said.
The shooting happened around 2:15 p.m. Tuesday at 600 NW Sixth Ave., just outside Foster Park.
According to police, officers responded to reports of shots being fired in the area. When officers arrived “a fight was broken up, and it was determined a shooting occurred,” police said in an email.
A 9-year-old girl was taken to a nearby hospital by a relative, police said. A man was taken by fire rescue to a hospital. Both were in stable condition, police said.
No other information on the shooting was available Tuesday night.
