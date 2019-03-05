Miami-Dade Clerk’s Office worker charged with stealing 53 checks worth more than $30k

If prosecutors are to be believed, David Santana isn’t the smartest of thieves.
His work at the Miami-Dade County Clerk’s Office as a court records specialist gave him easy access to checks that residents sent in to pay for public records, like marriage licenses or mortgages, which were to be recorded.
So, according to investigators, when no one was looking, Santana, 24, stole more than four dozen of them. Then he signed a name on the back of the checks and deposited them into seven accounts under other people’s names.
Some of those accounts belonged to his girlfriend. The rest belonged to a friend of Santana’s, police said. Total haul: : $30,320.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to the Miami Herald
#ReadLocal
As for those 53 documents that were mailed to the clerk’s office with the checks, detectives said Santana deposited them into a recycling bin in the clerk’s office to be destroyed.
It wasn’t immediately clear Tuesday what led police to police to Santana. It could have been cameras in and around the clerk’s office, or his association with the two people whose bank accounts police say were used in the scheme.
Either way, police found Santana at his Coral Springs home just after sunrise Tuesday and he put up no fight when taken into custody. He was charged with one count of official misconduct and second-degree grand theft and booked into the Turner Guilford Knight correctional center, where he remained Tuesday evening.
Comments