While awaiting rape trial, former UM player Winslow accused of hot-tub act on woman, 77

Former University of Miami All-American and NFL pro bowler Kellen Winslow II was charged with two counts of lewd conduct last week by the San Diego County District Attorney’s Office over a hot tub altercation with a 77-year-old woman at a gym.
The two counts of lewd conduct and another for willful battery and cruelty to an elder, came as Winslow was out of jail after posting close to a $2 million bail for separate charges of kidnapping and the rapes of a two homeless women last year.
In last week’s charges, Deputy District Attorney Dan Owens told the San Diego Union-Tribune that Winslow, 35, stood accused of touching himself in front of the woman at a gym in Carlsbad, Cal., on Feb. 13. Then nine days later, prosecutors charged, Winslow hopped into a hot tub with the same woman at the same gym and touched her arm and foot as she tried to get out of the hot tub.
Winslow pleaded not guilty but was ordered held without bail by a Vista Superior Court judge. The three most recent charges are misdemeanors.
The troubled former NFL tight end who has lengthy and storied family ties to the San Diego community, is scheduled for trial in April in San Diego County for two separate 2018 rape counts of homeless women in their 50s. Winslow is accused of picking up one of the women as she was hitchhiking and threatening to kill her if she spoke up about the incident.
Also last summer, another woman claimed that Winslow raped her in 2003 when she was a teenager.
Winslow came to the University of Miami in 2001 as one of the most heralded tight ends in the country. He lived up to his reputation, winning a national title as a freshman, making All-American honors and winning the John Mackey Award in 2003, recognized as the best tight end in the country.
Winslow was a high draft pick of the NFL’s Cleveland Browns in 2004 and went on to be named to the Pro Bowl. But his career was hindered by injuries suffered on and off the field. Still, he managed to play nine seasons.
He is the son of Kellen Winslow Sr., an NFL Hall-of-Famer for the San Diego Chargers, who went on to broadcasting and was later named an athletic director at an Ohio university. The Sporting News named him one of the 100 greatest NFL players of all time.
