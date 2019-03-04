She crashed into a Miami police officer’s car. And then she took off.

After slamming a stolen SUV into a Miami police car in Coral Gables early Monday morning, police say Amalia Gonzalez took off running.
Gonzalez, 29, who has a history of traffic violations, was later found at Ponce De Leon Boulevard and Ruiz Avenue. She was arrested and charged with possession of a stolen vehicle, being a habitual traffic offender, leaving the scene of an accident with injuries and careless driving.
According to Coral Gables police, an anonymous call came in about 2:45 a.m. reporting that the driver of a vehicle heading north on U.S. 1 lost control and hit a City of Miami police cruiser that was heading south.
Footage from Miami Herald news partner CBS4 shows a Kia Sorrento on its side and a crashed police car.
Miami police say officer Alain Guerra, an 11-year veteran, injured his wrist. CBS4 reported that Guerra was taken to Doctors Hospital in Coral Gables, part of Baptist Health South Florida.
Gonzalez, who is from Miami Beach, has been cited 19 times for traffic violations, records show. She has paid $5,017.50 in fines and still owes $3,227.90.
She received her first traffic ticket, according to records, in 2007 for going 44 mph in a 30 mph zone. She paid $199.
Through the years, she racked up citations and fines for violations including driving with a suspended license, failing to yield at a sidewalk, no proof of insurance, running a stop sign or light and failure to use due care.
She also been arrested on criminal charges including controlled substance possession, misdemeanor battery and habitual driving with license suspended. She was placed on one day of probation, records show.
