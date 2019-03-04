Video shows armed robber at Wendy’s leaving empty-handed

A would-be robber carrying a handgun walked into a Hollywood Wendy’s and pointed the gun at a man, who falls down, waits for the gunman to go behind the counter and sneaks out, video shows.
Employees, meanwhile, locked themselves in a back office as the suspect went behind the counter to get cash, police say.
On Monday, Hollywood police released surveillance video of the incident that happened at about 1 a.m. Feb. 19 at Wendy’s, 3535 Hollywood Blvd.
The man, who was wearing a red bandana to cover his face, could be seen in the video waving the gun around and trying to stop himself from slipping on the greasy floor. Police say the employees acted quickly.
“The employees were able to lock themselves in a back office, and avoid further contact with the suspect,” Hollywood police said in a news release.
The gunman dashed for the exit and stumbled with the door before leaving without any loot, the video shows. Police say an Uber driver saw the suspect run eastbound on Hollywood Boulevard.
The man, whom police described as being tall, was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, black pants and a gray backpack.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Hollywood Police Department at 954-764-4357(HELP), 954-967-4411 or Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477 (TIPS).
