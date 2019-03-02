A woman was found shot dead in her home. Her estranged husband has been arrested.

The Broward County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a Pompano Beach man suspected of killing his estranged wife Friday, police said.
Jon Vincent Eberle, 44, is being held without bond at the Broward County Jail. If convicted, he faces a first-degree murder charge, according to police.
Authorities received reports of shots fired just before 1 p.m. Friday. The slain body of 44-year-old Tammy Ramos-Eberle was found inside her Pompano Beach home, in the 2500 block of Southeast 13th Street, police said.
Police took Eberle into custody for questioning after a traffic stop. Following his apprehension, Eberle complained of chest pains and was briefly hospitalized as a precaution, police said. He was formally arrested Friday.
Ramos-Eberle and Eberle had not been living together, police said. She filed for divorce in 2009, but the case was voluntarily dismissed, according to Broward County court records.
Police urge anyone with additional information to contact BSO Homicide Det. Kevin Nitsch at 954-321-4876 or, if the tipster wishes to remain anonymous, Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477) or www.browardcrimestoppers.org.
