He parked his car in front of the brothers’ house. They beat him to death, cops said

A pair of Fort Lauderdale brothers have been charged with the beating murder of a man over, cops say, a parking argument.
Alfred West, 56, and David West, 64, live in the 2300 block of Northwest 14th Street. Fort Lauderdale police say Henry Lee Brown, 48, parked his car on the street in front of the Wests’ home around 11:30 a.m. Wednesday.
The Wests and Brown, cops say, “were involved in a verbal dispute which turned into a physical altercation that resulted in the victim’s death.”
The Wests were arrested on the scene and charged with committing murder not premeditated during another felony.
David West has done eight turns in Florida prisons since 1978 mostly for cocaine sale and possession charges. He did make his introduction to prison life after he was convicted of a robbery with a deadly weapon. His other violent crime was battery on a law enforcement officer.
Alfred West, in Broward County, has a traffic ticket.
Anyone with information about this case can call Fort Lauderdale homicide Det. Jim Jaggers at 954-828-5534
