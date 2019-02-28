Crime

I-95 road rage incident ends with man shooting at driver’s truck, troopers say

By Carli Teproff

February 28, 2019 07:37 PM

In 2016, the Florida Department of Transportation launched “Drive Safe” Aggressive Driving Awareness Campaign to inform drivers of the risks of aggressive driving. Joe Sanchez, FHP Public Affairs Officer, speaks during the event held in Miami Feb. 5, 2016.
An argument on Interstate 95 ended with a man shooting at another driver’s truck, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The incident started around 7 a.m. Thursday when Taishan Spicer, 31, and Joseph Brown, 46, were heading southbound on I-95 near Palmetto Park Road in southern Palm Beach County.

“The two subjects became engaged in a road rage argument as they were driving on the highway,” said Alvaro Feola, an FHP spokesman, in a news release.

Spicer, in a 1997 Dodge pickup truck, “attempted to elude Mr. Brown by driving down on the exit ramp” for Atlantic Avenue in Broward County, but then tried to get back on the highway “by driving across the apex area of the exit ramp,” Feola said. He ended up having to stop, FHP said.

That’s when Brown “drove up behind Mr. Spicer and stuck a handgun out the driver’s window and fired three rounds into the rear of Mr. Spicer’s pickup truck,” Feola said.

Two bullets hit the tailgate of the truck and a third hit the truck’s bumper, FHP said.

Brown, FHP said, took off, but was later spotted by Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies on Dixie Highway, south of Atlantic Avenue. He was arrested and charges are pending.

