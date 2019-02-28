I-95 road rage incident ends with man shooting at driver’s truck, troopers say

An argument on Interstate 95 ended with a man shooting at another driver’s truck, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
The incident started around 7 a.m. Thursday when Taishan Spicer, 31, and Joseph Brown, 46, were heading southbound on I-95 near Palmetto Park Road in southern Palm Beach County.
“The two subjects became engaged in a road rage argument as they were driving on the highway,” said Alvaro Feola, an FHP spokesman, in a news release.
Spicer, in a 1997 Dodge pickup truck, “attempted to elude Mr. Brown by driving down on the exit ramp” for Atlantic Avenue in Broward County, but then tried to get back on the highway “by driving across the apex area of the exit ramp,” Feola said. He ended up having to stop, FHP said.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to the Miami Herald
#ReadLocal
That’s when Brown “drove up behind Mr. Spicer and stuck a handgun out the driver’s window and fired three rounds into the rear of Mr. Spicer’s pickup truck,” Feola said.
Two bullets hit the tailgate of the truck and a third hit the truck’s bumper, FHP said.
Brown, FHP said, took off, but was later spotted by Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies on Dixie Highway, south of Atlantic Avenue. He was arrested and charges are pending.
Comments