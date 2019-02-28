Crime

Woman, 86, dies after injury at home, and a man who might be her son faces murder charge

By David J. Neal

February 28, 2019 01:39 PM

A Pembroke Pines man faces premeditated murder charges after an 86-year-old woman died from injuries suffered in their Pines Village home.

While Pembroke Pines police didn’t release the identity of either the woman or the 57-year-old arrested man, WSVN Channel 7 identified the arrested man as 57-year-old Robert Ormiston, possibly her son.

He was booked into Broward County Main Jail Thursday morning.

According to records, Ormiston and 86-year-old Marilyn Ormiston live in the 6800 block of Southwest Eighth Street at a home Marilyn Ormiston owns.

Pines police say they answered a 911 call at 11:18 Wednesday night at the house, where Robert Ormiston was waiting. Officers went inside to find Marilyn Ormiston injured in a bedroom.

She was taken to Memorial Regional where she died Thursday morning.

Pembroke Pines police said the investigation and Marilyn Ormiston’s injuries led them to call her death a homicide and make an arrest.

