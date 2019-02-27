He’s accused of impersonating FBI and raiding a home. Now, he’s charged with kidnapping

One of two men who police say impersonated a federal law enforcement agent before sticking a couple in the bathroom of a Miami Lakes home and hauling off $30,000 in jewelry and sports memorabilia was taken into custody Tuesday and now faces a host of charges.
During the January robbery, Eglys Robert Fuentes-Ramirez is seen on video surveillance entering the home while wearing a dark ball cap with the letters NYC over its bill. His partner, who was wearing a bulletproof vest emblazoned with the letters “FBI,” remained free Wednesday, police said.
“We don’t know who it is,” said Miami-Dade Police Detective Argemis Colome. Detectives “are still working it.”
On Tuesday, Fuentes-Ramirez, 41, was arrested and charged with home invasion robbery, kidnapping, false imprisonment, falsely impersonating an officer during the commission of a felony and burglary with assault. He remained jailed at the Turner Guilford Knight correctional center on Wednesday and was denied bond because of the kidnapping charge.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to the Miami Herald
#ReadLocal
According to police and witness statements, it was noon on Jan. 30 when Fuentes-Ramirez and a cohort pulled up to a Miami Lakes home in the 15000 block of Northwest 87th Court in a flatbed Chevrolet Silverado truck. They two exited the passenger side and knocked on the front door of the home. That was captured on the home’s surveillance video.
Once inside, police said, the two men took cellphones from two people cleaning the home — the homeowner was away — and led them forcefully into a bathroom, where they were told to stay. A few minutes later, a witness told police, Fuentes-Ramirez’s partner returned to the bathroom and led one of the victims to the garage and demanded to know where some duffel bags were.
When the woman said she didn’t know, she was returned to the bathroom. Eventually the couple walked out of the bathroom, discovered the men had left and police were called.
Fuentes-Ramirez’s arrest form says police identified him on Feb. 21. He was taken into custody two days later and on Feb. 26, police said, the witnesses picked him out of a photo lineup.
WPLG-Channel 10, who spoke to homeowner Anthony Garcia, reported that he said the victims were frightened while they stayed in the bathroom.
“They were scared like anyone would be if you were forced against your will into a bathroom,” he told the station.
Anyone with information on the crime should contact Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.
Comments