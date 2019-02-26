How did he get those pics? Norwegian man charged in ‘sextortion’ of Miami college student

A Norweigan student studying in Tampa somehow hacked into a University of Miami college student’s online media accounts, stole suggestive photos and an explicit video, and threatened to release them unless she chatted with him, authorities said.

Magnus Sjoberg, 21, was arrested in Tampa late Monday on charges of extortion, stalking and promoting sexual performance of a minor. He will be extradited to Miami-Dade County for prosecution in yet another “sextortion” case.

According to documents filed in court, the victim last year began receiving direct messages on Instagram, including one of her lifting up her shirt to reveal a bra. “I have more,” he wrote in one message, according to an arrest warrant.

He later sent her a semi-nude photo of her — and then a video she had produced of her having sex when she was 16 years old. Exactly how Sjoberg gained access to the video remains unclear.

Sign Up and Save Get six months of free digital access to the Miami Herald

“Sharing in 48 hours, sending to your family first. Unless you reply,” he wrote, the warrant said.

The young woman replied only saying that she had contacted the police, University of Miami Police Detective Thomas Carrigan wrote in the warrant.

Sjoberg’s Instagram account disappeared. But by then, the woman had called police, who asked Instagram to preserve the account.

An IP address used on the account came back to a Tampa Internet provider that listed Sjoberg as a customer. Another IP address came back a Travelodge in Burbank, Calif., where Sjoberg had registered as a guest.

The victim told police she knew Sjoberg only as a “limited” acquaintance and she had “no idea how he could have obtained her photographs and video.”