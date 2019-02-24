Crime

4 people injured and 4 suspects in custody after car involved in a robbery crashes

By David J. Neal and

Carli Teproff

February 24, 2019 05:35 PM

Four people were injured, three of them police officers, and four robbery suspects are in custody after a Sunday afternoon crash, police say.

Miami police said on social media the car that hit a pedestrian had just been involved in a robbery. How the officers were injured in the incident, at Northwest 58th Street and 17th Avenue, wasn’t immediately clear.

This is a breaking news story and will be upated as more is learned.

