A 25-year-old man dead after overnight shooting at a strip club

A man died of gunshot wounds Sunday after an overnight shooting at a Lauderhill strip club, police say.
Police didn’t identify the man, but Instagram and Facebook posts by family and friends identified the man shot at Club 54 as 25-year-old Cyril Smith, a Plantation High graduate from Fort Lauderdale and his mother’s only child.
According to Lauderhill police, 911 calls of a shooting drew police to 3135 W. Broward Blvd. between 2:30 and 3 a.m. Sunday. Cops arrived to a scene of people running out of the club. The early investigation says there was a disagreement escalated to a fight which escalated to the shooting.
Smith died at Broward Health Center. There are no suspects yet.
