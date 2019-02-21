Crime

He stole SUV by posing as an officer, cops say. Will video help cops nab the imposter?

By Carli Teproff

February 21, 2019 08:13 PM

A man on a cellphone, dressed in denim shorts and a T-shirt, walks up a to a man sitting in a parked SUV in front of a Northwest Miami-Dade market and leans in through an open window, video shows.

Then he tells the man he’s a police officer and forces the man to get out, Miami-Dade police said Thursday.

He then adjusts the seat, gets in and drives away.

On Thursday, police released the video of the incident, which happened at about 9:30 p.m. Dec. 29, in front of Century Supermarket, 3395 NW 32 Ave.

According to police, the victim was seated in the passenger seat and was waiting for his brother, who was in the market.

“Believing that the subject was a police officer, the victim complied and exited the vehicle,” police said in a news release.

Anyone with information is asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS (8477).

