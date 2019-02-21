Crime

Suspect in deadly South Beach fatal shooting surrenders

By David J. Neal

February 21, 2019 02:10 PM

The suspect in Saturday night’s fatal shooting in the middle of South Beach’s busiest tourist area surrendered to Miami Beach officers Thursday, police said.

Alan Michael Alt, 33, is suspected of killing a 32-year-old man Saturday night at 14th Street and Collins Avenue, one block from Ocean Drive and the beach sands.

Alt got probation for reckless driving in 2008 and got another two years probation in 2016 for third degree grand theft, misdemeanor marijuana possession and drug paraphernalia possession. An arrest for domestic violence in 2014 resulted in dropped charges.

On Tuesday, Miami Beach police released a video compiled from public and private surveillance cameras that showed the shooting suspect walking around the area and even shooting toward the sands from the beach wall.

Police have not identified the shooting victim.

