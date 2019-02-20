Fake feds in ‘FBI’ bulletproof vests invade a Miami Lakes home

It was the middle of the day in late January when two men dressed in dark clothing and jackets and wearing ball caps, one with the letters NYC just over the bill, rang the doorbell of a Miami Lakes home.
They were let inside. Two minutes or so later, they left the home with three full dark duffel bags. They tossed them into the open flatbed of the Chevy Silverado truck parked in the driveway and took off.
Inside the bags, police say, $30,000 in jewelry and sports memorabilia. The men, according to police: fake federal agents wearing bullet-proof vests with the letters FBI.
Though the arrival of the men and their getaway were captured on surveillance video, three several weeks later police still don’t know who the men are. On Wednesday, police released the video to the public hoping someone will recognize the men.
The robbery took place just past noon Jan. 30 at a home in the 15000 block of Northwest 87th Court. The homeowner was out, police said, but an unsuspecting couple who were visiting at the time, let the two men inside.
The couple were told to wait inside a bathroom in the home while the fake agents conducted a search, police said. They obeyed the command.
The men arrived in a white Chevrolet Silverado, which was captured on the surveillance video entering and leaving the driveway. The couple who permitted them into the home were not injured.
Anyone with information should contact Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.
