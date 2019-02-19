Teen murdered while playing cards in park, cops say. Search is on for the killer

Brian Wallace Jr. was taking part in a neighborhood card game in the park on Valentine’s Day night when two robbers crashed the game, demanding money, the Broward Sheriff’s Office said.
Wallace and the other players ran, but the robbers opened fire, deputies say.
Wallace, 18, was wounded and died the next day from his injuries.
On Tuesday, BSO put a plea for help in finding the killer or killers.
“Detectives are asking witnesses to come forward with information,” the sheriff’s office said in a news release.
According to BSO, Wallace was at Apollo Park, 1580 NW Third Ave. just after 9:30 p.m. Feb. 14 when the robbers showed up.
“As shots rang out, witnesses and victims began to run,” BSO said. “Wallace and a family member managed to get to their car and escape. That is when they realized that Wallace had been shot.”
The teen was taken to Broward Health North. He died just before 4 a.m. Feb. 15.
Anyone with information is asked to call BSO Homicide Det. Jim Hayes at 954-321-4231 or Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477).
