A pink bat was hidden in his sleeve. Video shows what he did with it at a Metro PCS store

The man walked into a Fort Lauderdale Metro PCS store wearing a black jacket and demanded cash from an employee, police say.
Then he revealed his weapon from his jacket sleeve — a pink, aluminum baseball bat.
On Monday, police released surveillance video from the robbery, which happened at about 2:30 p.m. Feb. 13 at the store at 1499 SE 17th St.
The video shows the man pulling the bat from his sleeve and swinging it as the cashier gets money from the cash register.
The man is described as being 30 to 35 years old, about 6 feet tall and about 155 pounds.
Anyone with information is asked to call Det. Leann Swisher at 954-828-5746 or Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477).
