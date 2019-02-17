The $7 Million Medicare fraud cost the nursing assistant her freedom and her license

Helping run a $7 Million health care fraud out of a West Miami-Dade businees cost Rossana Ramirez a few years of freedom and her certified nursing assistant license permanently.
The Florida Department of Health dropped an Emergency Suspension Order (ESO) on Ramirez’s certified nursing assistant license after she pleaded guilty last fall in federal court to one count of conspiracy to commit health care fraud. Ramirez’s home address went from suburban West Miami-Dade to downtown Miami, but to a lower rent part known as the Federal Detention Center. She’s scheduled for release June 2, 2022.
F&E Home Health Care’s state corporation registration says Ramirez, 59, was the company’s vice president under her husband and president Evelio Ramirez Jr., also 59. He’ll start his three years, 10 months of federal prison time on March 1.
According to each Ramirez’s admission of facts that goes with a guilty plea, their Medicare fraud deviated little from what’s become a standard South Florida Medicare fraud scheme.
From June 2010 through December 2015, F&E paid kickbacks to folks who received Medicare and Medicaid to be F&E patients even if they didn’t need home health care. They also paid people who recruited Medicare and Medicaid recipients for them. This allowed F&E to make claims to Medicare and Medicaid for home health services that weren’t necessary and, sometimes, weren’t provided.
Medicaid paid F&E $368,927.56. Medicare paid F&E $7,014,001.46. That’s why each Ramirez has $7,382,929.02.
