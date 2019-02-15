‘Crazy chick’ didn’t want to sit next to a toddler on a plane. Then came the tantrum.

Drama played out on a JetBlue flight on the tarmac at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport Thursday.
Cellphone video from a passenger on the plane, which was bound for Las Vegas, captured a disturbing incident in which a woman was kicked off the flight and subsequently arrested.
Orlando Alzugaray, a radio station manager, Tweeted the video with the caption, “We had a crazy chick get thrown off our plane here in Fort Lauderdale.”
The roughly two minute clip starts with a woman, later identified by authorities as Valerie Gonzalez, talking on the phone saying she doesn’t want to get off the plane.
Then, looking annoyed and possibly sensing she is being filmed, Gonzalez screams, “You want to make this viral b-----s?” and spits at the passenger in front of her.
A police report sent to the Miami Herald, the Broward Sheriff’s Office, which patrols the county-run airport, says that the woman initially became upset because she was seated next to a small child.
“I’m not sitting next to a f---ing 3-year-old. I’ve been drinking all day,” Gonzalez said according to the report.
More issues arose after the New York resident moved her seat without asking the permission of the crew.
“Loud outbursts and use of profanity led the in-flight crew to deny Gonzalez travel,” read the report.
After being approached by two gate agents, the video shows Gonzalez gather her bags. As she departs she yells, “F--- you all! Who’s taping this?” Then she blows kisses to the crowd. “Enjoy Vegas!”
You can hear someone off camera say, “Bye.”
The trouble didn’t end once Gonzalez was off the aircraft.
The report says that once on the jet bridge, Gonzalez tried to reboard and hit a JetBlue agent on the head who tried to stop her. She was met by deputies and handcuffed and removed from the terminal in a wheelchair. In the patrol car, deputies had to use leg restraints on her ankles because she kept “repeatedly kicked.”
The 32-year-old was charged with battery and transported to Broward County Jail. She appeared in court Friday morning. Her bond was set at $1,000.
