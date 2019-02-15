South Florida cop sold police-issued semi-automatic weapons to pawn shop, report says

A Hallandale Beach Police officer turned himself in Friday after an internal investigation reportedly found that he sold police-grade semi-automatic weapons to a pawn shop.
Chief of Police Sonia Quinones announced in a video posted on Facebook that the department had fired officer Yan Kleyman and that he would face a charge of dealing in stolen property.
A probable cause affidavit obtained by WPLG Local 10 states that Kleyman conducted 15 separate pawn transactions with department-issued equipment between March 2017 and August 2018. Among the equipment sold was a semi-automatic rifle, semi-automatic pistol and laser lights. A routine equipment audit uncovered the missing weapons, and a subsequent investigation was launched to determine what happened.
Charges were then recommended to the Broward County State Attorney’s Office. Kleyman could not be found on the Broward County Sheriff’s Office online inmate database as of Friday afternoon, and it is unclear if a judge has issued a bond in his case. A request to the Broward SAO for Kleyman’s probable cause affidavit was not immediately returned.
“This type of behavior will never be tolerated,” Quinones said. “Mr. Kleyman’s alleged actions are not reflective of the dedicated men and women of this agency.”
Kleyman was hired by the department in 2011 after being fired from Fort Lauderdale Police in 2009 following a gun-pointing incident involving a fellow officer.
