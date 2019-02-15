It was the hickey that gave him away. Man arrested after assault of teen in bathroom

Terrence Wilkins, a Boynton Beach man with numerous felony drug and traffic offenses and misdemeanors dating back to 2011 in Palm Beach County, is accused of inappropriately touching a 13-year-old girl inside a bathroom at Barton Memorial Park.
According to Boynton Beach police, Wilkins, 28, saw the girl at the park on Aug. 1. She had smoked marijuana there and she said it caused her to feel sick, WPLG Local 10 reported. Wilkins, Palm Beach County Sheriff’s detectives say, ushered the queasy teen into the park bathroom where he assaulted her, leaving a hickey on her neck.
Wilkins was arrested on Thursday by Boynton Beach police with assistance from the U.S. Marshals Service Florida Regional Fugitive Task Force after DNA evidence, collected by a swab on the girl’s neck, matched his.
The girl also identified Wilkins via a photo lineup, the Palm Beach Post reported.
Wilkins is charged with lewd or lascivious battery on a victim ages 12 to 16 and is being held without bond at Palm Beach’s Main Detention Center.
