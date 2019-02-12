Crime

A girl with an orange backpack was forced into a truck by two men, a witness told cops

By David J. Neal

February 12, 2019 10:56 AM

A girl likely in her teens was shoved into a pickup truck by two men Tuesday morning in Hollywood, police say a witness claimed.

The incident allegedly occurred in the 2100 block of Garfield Street around 8:30 a.m. The black Ford F-150 headed north on 22nd Avenue with two men and the girl of estimated age 12 to 17.

She was described as appearing Hispanic, five-foot-two and about 100 pounds, with curly hair of shoulder length and tied in a ponytail. She wore a black shirt and had an orange backpack.

The men were described only as “Hispanic.”

Anyone with information can call Hollywood police at 954-967-4636.

