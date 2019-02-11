Crime

Five women, five minutes in Walgreens, $5,000 in makeup, cops say. They didn’t pay.

By David J. Neal

February 11, 2019 07:12 PM

Thieving crew ravages cosmetics aisle

Broward police released a video of five female thieves who feverishly raided the cosmetics aisle of a Weston drugstore and got away with $5,000 worth of merchandise in five minutes.
Surveillance video catches five women redefining the phrase “makeup job” in a Weston Walgreens during what Broward Sheriff’s Office says was a $5,000 theft.

BSO released the video of the Jan. 16 robbery in hopes of catching the quintet of five-finger discount shoppers.

Video shows them entering the Walgreens at 199 Weston Road at 6:01 p.m. A minute later, they’re in the makeup aisle, taking products off the shelves at a speed that would suggest a Buy One, Get Five Free sale. Except, they’re putting the makeup in purses and handbags. They leave by 6:06 p.m.

BSO detectives think they’ve hit other Walgreens in South Florida.

Anyone with information can call BSO Det. Daniella Quinones at 954-626-4008. Those wishing to remain anonymous, but still possibly be eligible for a reward can call Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477) or browardcrimestoppers.org.

