A man chased a woman into a tire shop, then abducted her on camera. Police want help

A woman went into an Allapattah tire shop Friday night to get away from a man who eventually hauled her out and forced her into his Nissan.
it’s is all on La Ceiba Tire Shop’s surveillance video, released by Miami police as they request the public’s help in finding the woman.
Cops don’t know her name. They don’t know her abductor’s name. His Nissan Altima, described as a 2015 or newer, had a paper tag that had partial number of either “CFJ7” or “CFF7.”
What they do know is what’s on the video and what witnesses described: A black female in her late 20s or early 30s in a long-sleeved shirt and dark pants entered La Ceiba Tire Shop at 2345 NW 36th St. As she passed two men talking near a dark car, she pointed toward a white Nissan Altima that immediately after, runs up close behind the dark car and stops suddenly enough for the car to bounce a bit.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to the Miami Herald
#ReadLocal
Next on the video, a slender man is holding the same woman from behind as he marches her to the car. The right side of his head is shaved and at least a strip of hair that might be dreaded bisects his skull. Her right hand is next to her head. A witness told WPLG Channel 10 the man “hit her, like, 20 times.”
Anyone who knows anything about this can contact Crime Stoppers of Miami anonymously and, possibly be eligible for a reward, at 305-471-TIPS (8477) or crimestoppersmiami.com (select “Give a Tip.”). Anyone who wants to help also can contact Miami police at 305-603-6370.
Comments