Two men charged with murder in the drug-related death of a 22-year-old

Two Northwest Miami-Dade men were charged with murder Friday in the December drug-related death of 22-year-old Daniel Calle — the friend who police say bought heroin for Calle upon request and the seller from whom the friend bought.
Karl Schmidt, 21, and David Cash, 52, face first-degree murder charges. Cash also got a controlled substance sale charge. Miami-Dade police say the county medical examiner’s autopsy pinned Calle’s death on “acute fentanyl and cocaine toxicity.”
Schmidt, who was picked up in Palm Beach County, was the friend whom Calle asked to buy heroin on Dec. 11, investigators say. He was the friend who bought the heroin and brought it back to Calle’s place, in the 7000 block of North Augusta Drive. After they used it, cops say, both lost consciousness. Schmidt woke up hours later. Calle didn’t. When Schmidt found Calle out cold — literally — he left without calling 911.
Cops claim Schmidt admitted all of the above and Cash admitted selling the heroin.
Calle’s parents have had to bury their son. Cash still has his son — he’s also in Miami-Dade County jail on nine counts of car burglary and three counts of drug charges over six different cases.
