Man who robbed, opened fire inside TD Bank will serve 13 years, judge rules

By Carli Teproff

January 30, 2019 10:17 PM

Joudanorve Lafleur
A man who opened fire inside a Miami Shores TD bank branch last year during an armed robbery will serve 13 years in federal prison, a judge ruled Wednesday.

Joudanorve Lafleur, 22, will also serve five years of probation and must pay $3,000 in restitution, records show.

On April 20, 2018, a man, later identified as Lafleur, walked into the bank at 9005 Biscayne Blvd. and demanded money.

According to the criminal complaint, Lafleur walked into the bank, pointed a gun at a teller and demanded cash. After getting money — and a GPS tracker — he moved on to another teller, an investigator wrote in the complaint.

That teller handed over money, but Lafleur wasn’t happy. He fired a shot into the ceiling, according to the complaint. He then took off running.

The same day, the FBI announced the arrest of Lafleur after they used the tracker to find him nearby.

In September, after a week-long trial, a jury convicted Lafleur of armed bank robbery and brandishing and discharging a firearm during an armed robbery, records show.

