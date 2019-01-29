Crime

He exposed himself twice inside gated community — once to a woman, then a teen, cops say

By Carli Teproff

January 29, 2019 10:44 PM

Miami Herald File
Miami Herald File

A man exposed himself on two different occasions — in one case, to a teen girl — inside a gated townhome community just outside of South Miami, police said.

Now Miami-Dade police are asking for help to find the man who dresses in all black and wears a ski mask.

According to police, the incidents happened two weeks apart inside the community in the area of Southwest 47th Street and 67th Avenue.

Police say in both cases the man “exposed himself to the female victims,” police said in a news release.

“Once the perpetrator was observed by the victims exposing himself, he ran from the scene,” police said.

The man is described as being 5 feet, 7 inches to 5 feet, 11 inches tall and weighing 150 to 170 pounds. In both cases he was seen wearing black long pants, a black hooded sweatshirt and black ski mask.

Anyone with information is asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS (8477).

Carli Teproff

Carli Teproff grew up in Northeast Miami-Dade and graduated from Florida International University in 2003. She became a full-time reporter for the Miami Herald in 2005 and now covers breaking news.

  Comments  