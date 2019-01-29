Food truck driver wielding gun strikes two would-be robbers in foiled attempt

A remote industrial section of Northwest Miami-Dade turned into a scene out of the O.K. Corral Tuesday morning, when the attempted robbery of a food truck was foiled and two suspected bad guys ended up shot, police said.
The incident involved an orange food truck called Cafe Chirino, two separate shootouts, good Samaritans tackling the would-be robber who got shot, and a couple of the suspect’s buddies, one who ended up at the emergency room with a bullet wound.
And though police were still gathering details by mid-afternoon, if the story holds up, Miguel Diaz Lozada is the world’s most bad-ass food truck driver and a dead-eye when it comes to firing a gun.
What happened is “crazy, it’s up there,” said Miami-Dade Police Detective Angel Rodriguez. “That no bystanders were injured, that’s what makes it even more fortunate.”
Rodriguez said it was about 10 a.m. when Lozada and Oria Chirino were prepping food on a truck they own called Cafe Chirino in an industrial section of town near Northwest 35th Avenue and 65th Street. Just then, a man holding a gun showed up and ordered Chirino to the floor inside the truck, Rodriguez said.
While Chirino was on the floor, Lozada got out of the truck and gave the money to the robbery suspect. “He said, ‘Take the money’ to the guy,” Rodriguez said.
But the robbery suspect didn’t get very far. As he took off, Lozada grabbed his own gun and opened fire, striking the suspect, who continued to run away.
Still, Lozada wasn’t out of the clear. Down the street, two men had stepped from a white vehicle and began opening fire on Lozada, Rodriguez said. Lozada, adrenaline rushing, returned the assault — once again striking the target.
The men, one injured, got back into the car and fled. A short while later police received a call from the emergency room at Jackson Memorial Hospital. A man who arrived in a white vehicle that looked strikingly similar to the one used at the crime scene, had been shot.
Late Tuesday afternoon police were trying to determine if the vehicle that showed up at JMH was the same one used at the crime scene and if the men who showed up at the hospital were connected to the robbery attempt.
“That’s where it gets a little gray,” said Rodriguez. “We’re not certain it’s the same car. But the working assumption is that they were together. Robbery detectives were working two scenes.”
Oh, and even as the bullets flew, good Samaritans came to the aid of Chirino and Lozada, Rodriguez said. Bystanders who witnessed the initial shooting chased the man down around the corner from the truck site and brought him back to the crime scene.
“They were able to just grab him, literally hogtie him and bring him back over here while they waited for police,” a witness told Miami Herald news partner CBS 4.
Lozada and Chirino told WPLG Channel 10 that they have worked that site for about two decades and had never been robbed before. Lozada said he is not really worried about being robbed in the future.
“If they come back, that’s their problem,” he told the television station in Spanish.
As of late Tuesday afternoon, police had not named or charged any of the men involved in the robbery or the shootout. Neither Chirino nor Lozada were injured.
And, Rodriguez said, Lozada is not expected to face any charges.
