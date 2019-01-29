What agents say they found on an abandoned boat: foreign food and $10 million in cocaine

Agents from U.S. Customs and Border Protection Border Patrol and the Puerto Rico police didn’t get to a suspected smuggling boat in time to get the driver or any crew.
But, Customs said, they got to the boat fast enough that the captain and crew left behind food and 401 kilos of cocaine.
Customs puts the value of that at $10 million. Narcotics News puts the value in San Juan between $5.6 million and $8.22 million.
Customs says U.S. Coast Guard and Customs planes and boats spotted the boat on Monday heading south to Puerto Rico’s northern coast. The boat reached a shore near Loiza, Puerto Rico.
“The abandoned vessel contained foreign food products indicating that the vessel had arrived from a foreign country,” a release from Customs and Border Protection said. “After an extensive search, agents discovered 12 bundles containing 350 bricks, which field-tested positive to the properties of cocaine.”
