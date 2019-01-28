Crime

They stalked and robbed her in a Publix produce section. Eventually, she noticed.

By David J. Neal

January 28, 2019

Surveillance video shows an innocuous conversation about apples in the Publix produce section, but while the supposed male shopper entertained the victim, his accomplice unzipped her purse and took her wallet.
Publix surveillance cameras caught a pair of distraction thieves who performed their thieving teamwork in the produce section of the supermarket.

The Broward Sheriff’s Office would like to catch them, too. Hoping for the public’s help, BSO released Jan. 10 surveillance video from the Publix at 4567 Weston Rd. in Weston.

The men enter the store together. When they see a target near the green apples, one guy engages her briefly in conversation while the other guy fishes her wallet out of her purse. She didn’t discover her wallet was missing until she reached for it at checkout.

The conversationalist is described by BSO as a “tall, thin male with faded dark hair, a beard and goatee” and had a blue jean jacket with “Future” written down the sleeves. The snatcher is described as “a heavy-set male” who wore a blue-and-gray cap and a khaki scarf.

Anyone who knows anything about this can contact BSO Det. Michael Kravecz at 954-626-4006; or, for those wishing to remain anonymous but still be eligible for a reward up to $3,000, there’s Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477) or browardcrimestoppers.org.

