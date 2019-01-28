Crime

Inmate slapped with new charge after cops say he bit off part of another inmate’s ear

By Carli Teproff

January 28, 2019 06:57 PM

An inmate already facing charges of murder and arson bit off a part of another inmate’s ear and left teeth marks on his face, according to a Miami-Dade police report.

MG Wells, who has been in Miami-Dade jail since 2015, was charged Sunday with battery.

According to an arrest report, Wells and another inmate were at the Miami-Dade Pre-Trial Detention Center, 1321 NW 13th St. when Wells “intentionally” struck the victim.

“The defendant then held the victim down using his body weight and bit the victim’s left ear, causing a piece of the ear to become removed from his body,” an officer wrote in the report.

Wells then bit the victim’s face “causing markings of his teeth on the victim’s face,” the officer wrote.

The victim was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment, police said.

