Miami-Dade police-involved shooting in county’s north end, cops say

A Miami-Dade police officer opened fire on a suspect early Monday afternoon in the county’s north end.
No details on what led to the shooting were immediately available. The shooting happened some time around 3 p.m. at Northwest 72nd Street and 20th Avenue.
One person was wounded and taken to the hospital in stable condition.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
