Crime

Two men shot in Miami after a three-person street argument

By David J. Neal

January 28, 2019 10:18 AM

Archivo.
Archivo.

A three-person argument ended with two men shot and the last man standing questioned by cops, Miami police said Monday.

One man was shot in the chest and another in the back and arm on Sunday night near the intersection of Northwest 55th Street and 17th Avenue in Liberty City, police said. No arrests have been made yet.

Police said a preliminary investigation points to an argument over money devolving into the shooting.

David J. Neal

Since 1989, David J. Neal’s domain at the Miami Herald has expanded to include writing about Panthers (NHL and FIU), Dolphins, old school animation, food safety, fraud, naughty lawyers, bad doctors and all manner of breaking news. He drinks coladas whole. He does not work Indianapolis 500 Race Day.

  Comments  