Two men shot in Miami after a three-person street argument

A three-person argument ended with two men shot and the last man standing questioned by cops, Miami police said Monday.
One man was shot in the chest and another in the back and arm on Sunday night near the intersection of Northwest 55th Street and 17th Avenue in Liberty City, police said. No arrests have been made yet.
Police said a preliminary investigation points to an argument over money devolving into the shooting.
Digital Access For Only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
Comments