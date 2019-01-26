He ‘preyed on her’ because she looked like an easy target, he told cops. She wasn’t

Doral police have arrested a man who they say threw a 17-year-old woman to the ground and took her iPhone when she wasn’t able to produce the money he demanded.
The incident happened on Jan. 11 on the 10600 block of Northwest 78th Street.
On Friday, police arrested Christian David Guevara, 28, and charged him with strong arm robbery. Doral police spokesman Rey Valdes credited his arrest to a Crime Stoppers tip they received after someone saw a surveillance video that was broadcast in the media.
Rey Valdes, a spokesman for the Doral Police Department, said Guevara approached the young woman on Jan. 11 around 6 p.m. near Northwest 106th Avenue and Northwest 78th Street and demanded money. When the girl wasn’t able to provide Guevara with cash, he “threw her to the ground and took her iPhone, which was in the back pocket of her pants,” the arrest affidavit said.
Police said the phone was valued at $500.
The tipster told Doral police that the suspect worked at World Class Flowers in the city on Northwest 86th Avenue, according to the report. Detectives made contact with Guevara, who agreed to go to the police station and be interviewed by police.
The victim identified Guavara in a photographic lineup and he confessed to police that he stole the woman’s Apple iPhone “because he was short on money,” according to the report.
After he confessed, he told police he still had the phone and called his mother to retrieve the phone, which was hidden in his bedroom. She brought the phone in to investigators.
Guevara also told police, “he preyed on the victim because she looked young and would not put up much of a fight.”
But, according to the report, after he knocked her down, the teenager chased Guevara until she lost him in a residential parking garage.
