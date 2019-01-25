The road rager who ran over a man’s head in Aventura has been captured, cops say

A North Miami Beach man got so angry during a road rage incident two weeks ago that he plowed into a man with the front end of his vehicle, sending him airborne, then drove over his head with his back wheel before speeding away, police said.
The injured victim, who hasn’t been identified, has been hospitalized since then with severe brain hemorrhaging, a broken back and skull and face fractures as detectives searched for the driver of the car that hit him, police said.
On Thursday, after matching the vehicle to surveillance video footage obtained from a business near the crime scene and after a witness contacted Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers, police arrested Zohar Arie Yaron, 52, and charged him with leaving the scene of a crash with serious bodily injury and reckless driving.
Friday, Yaron, 58, remained jailed at the Turner Guilford Knight correctional facility. His bond was set at $8,000.
Yaron, who denied striking the man on purpose, said he feared for his life because the man “was banging on his windshield and cursing” and that he only fled after the man “layed down in front of his car and seemed to be on drugs.”
According to police, it was a little past 1 p.m. on Jan. 14, when Yaron and another man got into a road rage incident on Biscayne Boulevard and 186th Street. First, police said, the victim blocked Zohan’s older model tan sedan with his black Dodge Caravan. Both men got out of their vehicles.
A witness in the victim’s sedan said Yaron then got back into his Ford Focus and accelerated into the man so violently with the front end of his car, it lifted the victim off the ground before he landed on the hood. Then, the witness told police, Yaron sped off south on Biscayne, running over the man’s head.
Police were given permission to view video from the nearby Bank of Brazil, where they saw that the witnesses story matched the footage and identified the vehicle. Then Thursday, after a picture of the vehicle was released to the public, police received a call and found the car parked at an apartment at 1301 NE 191st St. They found Yaron in his apartment and he agreed to questioning, police said.
Witnesses matched a photo of Yaron to the man at the scene of the incident and he was placed under arrest and charged.
