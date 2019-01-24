Three Miami-Dade test brokers sold GEDs to students for up to $3,000, officials say

Three people, including two Miami-Dade County school district employees, have been arrested under allegations of organizing a scheme to defraud by selling GED certificates to students willing to pay up to $3,000, the Miami-Dade County State Attorney announced Thursday.
State Attorney Katherine Fernandez-Rundle’s office charged Roxanne Insignares and Antonio Bouzan, who respectively worked as a testing teacher and GED registrar at Miami Lakes Educational Center and Technical College, with receiving cash payments from students ranging from $150 to $2,800 in exchange for GED certificates between 2012 and 2016.
According to Rundle’s office, Insignares falsified records and submitted fraudulent information to the Florida Department of Education and school district. Bouzan and the third person arrested, Marta Avalos, were identified as “test brokers” who negotiated the sales of the GED certificates provided by Insignares.
Eighteen of 19 GED certificate recipients interviewed during the investigation admitted to paying for their GED. Those 18 individuals told officials they paid in cash and were requested to provide personal information and photos of themselves wearing different clothing.
All three who are arrested are being held at Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center. Insignares, 45, faces one count of organized scheme to defraud, one count of unlawful compensation for official behavior, 18 counts of official misconduct and 18 counts of cheating. She is being held on $210,000 bond.
Bouzan, 62, has been charged with one count of organized scheme to defraud, one count of unlawful compensation for official behavior and six counts of cheating. He is being held on $60,000 bond. Bouzan is listed in the school district directory as a secretary/treasurer at Orchard Villa Elementary.
Avalos, 50, is looking at one count of organized scheme to defraud and six counts of cheating. She is being held at $35,000 bond.
A statement by the state attorney’s office incorrectly identified Insignares as the principal of Miami Lakes Educational Center and Technical College.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
