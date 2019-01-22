Mail carrier robbed of master key to access apartment mailboxes in Little Haiti

She was completing her normal mail delivery route in Little Haiti over the weekend when she spotted a car approaching.
Then she saw the gun, said Miami Postal Inspector Ivan Ramirez.
Though she was not hurt, the man robbed her of her postal key that she used to access mailboxes in the neighborhood, Ramirez said.
“If this person was willing to do this to a federal employee, what’s to say he is not going to do the same thing again to you or me or anyone else,” he said. “He should be considered armed and dangerous.”
The postal key, Ramirez said, is a way to get access to people’s mail and commit different types of fraud.
“If anyone notices anything missing like monthly bills they should definitely let us know,” Ramirez said.
The armed robbery happened just after 2:30 p.m. Saturday at 290 NW 59th St. The letter carrier was left “shaken” but uninjured, Ramirez said.
The U.S. Postal Inspection Service is offering a reward of up to $20,000 for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the armed robber. Robbing or assaulting a postal employee is a federal offense.
If caught, the person could face up to 25 years for armed robbery and up to 10 years for taking the postal key.
Anyone with information is asked to call the U.S. Postal Inspection Service at 877-876-2455.
