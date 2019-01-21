A child is among four shot and injured during party at South Dade apartment complex

Four people were injured, including a juvenile, when someone opened fire at a block party in South Miami-Dade County Sunday night.
The four victims, two men, a woman and a young girl, were all shot in their extremities and transported to Kendall Regional Medical Center. Police said they’re all in stable condition.
The shooting happened in the parking lot of an apartment complex at 26133 SW 139th Ave., at about 11 p.m.
The gathering was for a child’s birthday party, according to a report from Miami Herald news partner CBS 4. A woman at the complex described the shooting and scene of people diving for cover and racing away, like that of a war zone.
The shooter or shooters had not been taken into custody as of Monday morning.
