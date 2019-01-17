A teen was forced off a bus, kidnapped and raped, cops say. Now a man has been arrested.

More than a year after a 15-year-old girl was coerced off a Broward transit bus by a fellow rider, kidnapped and raped, Coral Springs police say they have arrested a man.
Anthony Mc Bride Jr., 25 — who has been investigated twice before in connection with sexual assault cases but was never charged — was arrested Wednesday on charges of sexual battery on a minor and kidnapping. He was being held Thursday in Broward’s Main Jail with no bond.
According to police, the 15-year-old girl was riding home from her high school on a public bus Sept. 5, 2017, when a man later identified as Mc Bride “pushed” her out of a bus at the stop at Royal Palm Boulevard and North University Drive in Coral Springs.
Police said in the arrest warrant that Mc Bride grabbed her by the wrist so she wouldn’t get back on the bus. He then took her to his car and drove her to Parkside Townhomes, according to the warrant.
He brought her to an apartment that only had a couch inside, police said. He then tried to kiss her “and she tried to push him away,” a detective wrote in the warrant. That’s when he raped her, police said.
He eventually drove her to a nearby Wendy’s and asked if she was hungry before dropping her off, according to the warrant.
The teen described the man in detail to detectives, saying he had “a Black & Mild [cigar] tucked in his ear, no accent, no glasses, tattoos on his right arm, which included a cross and rosary.” She also said that she had seen the man before and he usually wore a Cheesecake Factory coat.
Detectives were led to Mc Bride, who worked at the Cheesecake Factory at Sawgrass Mills Mall, according to the warrant. The teen was able to identify Mc Bride in a photo lineup, the detective said in the warrant.
Mc Bride has been investigated before regarding similar accusations, according to the warrant. In 2015, the Coral Springs Police Department launched an investigation after there were reports that he sexually battered a 15-year-old outside his residence. The detective said in the warrant that the victim was not cooperative so Mc Bride could not be charged.
Then in 2016, Fort Lauderdale police investigated Mc Bride over a sexual battery on a 16-year-old. Again, he was never charged, according to the warrant.
“Your affiant believes that defendant’s pattern of behavior establishes that he has escalated over the years to strangers and is predatory in nature toward female juveniles,” the detective wrote in the warrant.
Anyone with information about this case or anyone who may be a victim is asked to call Det. Michelle Gianino at 954-346-1789.
