He shot someone in the foot, cops say, and now he’s a wanted man

The Dec. 17 video shows a portly bald man running down a Liberty City street behind a man on a bicycle. After about half a block, the man stops, fires a pistol, then strides back toward the camera.
Miami-Dade police say that’s Victor Cardenas, a 36-year-old wanted for attempted murder.
An argument between Cardenas and Evans Austin near the corner of Northwest 67th Street and 18th Avenue around 1:35 p.m. that Monday escalated until Cardenas shot Austin in the foot.
Anyone who knows Cardenas’ whereabouts should call Miami-Dade CrimeStopers at 305-471-TIPS (8477) or 866-471-8477; text a tip with “CSMD” to 274637; or go to crimestoppersmiami.com.
Digital Access For Only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
Comments