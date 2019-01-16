Crime

He shot someone in the foot, cops say, and now he’s a wanted man

By David J. Neal

January 16, 2019 03:53 PM

The Dec. 17 video shows a portly bald man running down a Liberty City street behind a man on a bicycle. After about half a block, the man stops, fires a pistol, then strides back toward the camera.

Miami-Dade police say that’s Victor Cardenas, a 36-year-old wanted for attempted murder.

An argument between Cardenas and Evans Austin near the corner of Northwest 67th Street and 18th Avenue around 1:35 p.m. that Monday escalated until Cardenas shot Austin in the foot.

Anyone who knows Cardenas’ whereabouts should call Miami-Dade CrimeStopers at 305-471-TIPS (8477) or 866-471-8477; text a tip with “CSMD” to 274637; or go to crimestoppersmiami.com.

