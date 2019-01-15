Crime

Man exposes himself on two different FIU campuses. Now, police are looking for him

By Carli Teproff

January 15, 2019 08:11 PM

Florida International University police issued a warning Tuesday to be on the lookout for a man who was seen on two different occasions, on two different campuses exposing himself. Police say the photo is of the car used in the most recent case on the Modesto A. Maidique Campus in west Miami-Dade.
Florida International University police put out a warning Tuesday after a man exposed himself to a passerby at the school’s main campus in west Miami-Dade.

The department said it was the second such incident in recent weeks. The first time, the man — believed to be the same person in both cases — exposed himself at the Biscayne Bay Campus in Northeast Miami-Dade, police said.

“FIUPD wants to warn the FIU community of two incidents of indecent exposure being perpetrated on unsuspecting victims,” the department said in the warning.

Police did not say when either incident happened, but said in both cases the victims told police that the man drove by them “and exposed himself to them.”

The man in both cases was described as being 20 to 25 years old and had facial hair.

He was seen driving a newer model silver Infinity Q60, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call FIUPD at 305-348-2626 or in an emergency call 305-348-5911.

