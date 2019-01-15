Crime

Silent alarm trips up bank robbery suspect, police said

By Howard Cohen

January 15, 2019 07:03 PM

The TD Bank at 7999 Pines Boulevard. Pembroke Pines Police captured a bank robbery suspect after a silent alarm was triggered at this branch on Jan. 15, 2019.
The TD Bank at 7999 Pines Boulevard. Pembroke Pines Police captured a bank robbery suspect after a silent alarm was triggered at this branch on Jan. 15, 2019. Google Maps
The TD Bank at 7999 Pines Boulevard. Pembroke Pines Police captured a bank robbery suspect after a silent alarm was triggered at this branch on Jan. 15, 2019. Google Maps

A silent alarm foiled a robbery at the TD Bank in Pembroke Pines.

According to Pembroke Pines police, Antonine Andre Miller, 52, entered the bank at 7999 Pines Blvd. Tuesday morning and handed a bank teller a note demanding cash.

The teller complied, hit the silent alarm at 10:26 a.m., handed over an unspecified amount of money, and Miller took off, according to police.

But within 15 minutes, K-9 Officer Russell Munzer saw Miller, who matched the bank’s description, walking in the area of 7600 Pines Boulevard.

Miller was arrested. The FBI Violent Crimes Task Force is now investigating.

Miller’s arrest photo was not released.

Howard Cohen

Miami Herald Real Time/Breaking News reporter Howard Cohen, a 2017 Media Excellence Awards winner, has covered pop music, theater, health and fitness, obituaries, municipal government and general assignment. He started his career in the Features department at the Miami Herald in 1991.

  Comments  