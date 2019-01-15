Silent alarm trips up bank robbery suspect, police said

A silent alarm foiled a robbery at the TD Bank in Pembroke Pines.
According to Pembroke Pines police, Antonine Andre Miller, 52, entered the bank at 7999 Pines Blvd. Tuesday morning and handed a bank teller a note demanding cash.
The teller complied, hit the silent alarm at 10:26 a.m., handed over an unspecified amount of money, and Miller took off, according to police.
But within 15 minutes, K-9 Officer Russell Munzer saw Miller, who matched the bank’s description, walking in the area of 7600 Pines Boulevard.
Miller was arrested. The FBI Violent Crimes Task Force is now investigating.
Miller’s arrest photo was not released.
