This burglar has been been busy, BSO says. And they have video to prove it.

This is one busy burglar.
The Broward Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday released video of a man who detectives say has hit at least 34 businesses in Broward in just over a month.
According BSO, the burglar has a routine — he breaks in during the night, breaks a glass door and goes for cash registers and safes. Sometimes he hits more than one business in a night, but hasn’t hit the same business twice, BSO said.
The businesses targeted have been in Deerfield Beach, Pompano Beach, Dania Beach, Parkland and Oakland Park.
In the video, the man can be seen using a flashlight to navigate his way through the darkened business.
BSO said that the burglar, who generally wears hoodies, sweatpants and sneakers, has used a Chevy Colorado and a Nissan Altima during the break-ins.
“Detectives believe the thief may have committed similar crimes in other jurisdictions during this period,” BSO said in a news release.
Anyone with information is asked to call BSO Det. Felipe Santamaria at 954-480-4285 or Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477).
