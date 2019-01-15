Cold case no more? BSO releases sketch of a man they say killed a mom and shot her son

This is a case that has baffled Broward Sherrif’s Office for nearly three years.
Who shot a 35-year-old mother, killing her, and leaving her 18-year-old son wounded in their North Lauderdale home on March 28, 2016?
On Tuesday, BSO released a new sketch of the suspect — a man described as being 30 to 40, about 6 feet and 215 pounds. On the day of the shooting, he had a scruffy beard and a low haircut, according to BSO. He may have had help, homicide detectives say.
According to BSO, when deputies arrived that day Caroline McKinney, 35, was found dead at the apartment complex on 1165 Cove Lake Road. Her son, Kareem McKinney, then 18, was shot and injured. He was treated and released by Broward Health North.
McKinney’s other son, a toddler, was inside the apartment at the time but was not shot.
Neighbors told reporters at the time they had heard gunshots after midnight around 12:30 a.m.
“I thought it was a machine broke. It was like pow, pow, pow, but like four times, five times and then it stopped but I never heard like any screams. I never thought it was like a gunshot,” a neighbor told Miami Herald news partner CBS4 at the time.
BSO spokeswoman Joy Oglesby did not say why it took three years to release a sketch of the suspect. “Broward Sheriff’s Office homicide detectives have worked tirelessly to identify the shooter and, today, they’re releasing a composite sketch of the suspect,” she said in a release.
Can you help? If so, call Sgt. Kevin Forsberg at 954-321-4279 or Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477. Crime Stoppers could pay up to $3,000 for the anonymous tip that leads to an arrest.
