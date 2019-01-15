Crime

Man shot dead before dawn in Pembroke Pines’ Cobblestone area, police say

A man was shot several times early Tuesday, according to Pembroke Pines police.

He was declared dead on the scene.

The man, who has yet to be identified, was found just before 5 a.m. inside a playground near the corner of Southwest 147th Terrace and Seventh Street.

Despite closing the entrances to the Cobblestone area and getting help from Broward Sheriff’s Office Aviation Unit, a suspect couldn’t be found.

Anyone with information can call Pembroke Pines police at 954-431-2200, email tips@pines.com or call Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477).

